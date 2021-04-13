Madhya Pradesh 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021 postponed

MP Board 10th, 12th Board Exams 2021: The Madhya Pradesh government has postponed and reschedule Class 10 HSC and Class 12 HSSC exams 2021 because of Coronavirus pandemic.
"The present situation does not allow us to organise the exam on scheduled dates. We will issue fresh dates in the next few days”, School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar told The Times of India.
The state government has also decided to postpone the practical exams.
"We have instructed the officials to conduct the practical exams by May 15," said Parmar.
A number of states in India, including Madhya Pradesh, have seen sudden rise in the new Coronavirus cases in the last couple of weeks. The country is reporting more than 150,000 new cases every day.
The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier announced three-day complete lockdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus. The lockdown was followed by weeks of Night Curfew in urban areas of the state.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) had made all the necessary preparation required to conduct the 10th and 12th board exams.
The board had on April 9 released the admit card of the students who have registered for the annual exams. But following the unprecedented surge in the Coronavirus cases , the state government has been forced to delay the board exams.
The Madhya Pradesh Board MPBSE had earlier released the revised time table and date sheet of Class 12th HSSC and Class 10th HSC board exams 2021.
As per the revised date sheet, Class 10 board exam 2021 in Madhya Pradesh was scheduled start on April 30 and Class 12 HSSC exam was to begin on May 1.
“Both the exams will now be held after May 30, 2021” Parmar said adding that the new exam dates will be announced soon.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.