Rajasthan, Himachal latest to postpone 2021 board exams

Jaipur/Shimla: Taking a cue from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Himachal Pradesh Education Department and Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) too have postponed the 2021 Class 10th and 12th exams.
The decision to postpone the board exams has been taken due to sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.
In a statement released Wednesday, the Himachal Pradesh government said the on-going state board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have been postponed till further notice.
The Himachal government has also delayed the undergraduate university examinations starting on April 17.
A government spokesman said the situation would be reviewed on May 1 and further directions would be issued accordingly.
In Rajasthan where Classes 10th and 12th exams were held in 2020 amidst the Pandemic, the state education department has decided to postpone the 10th and 12th board exams this year.
In the Covid review meeting with Chief Minister Govind Singh Dotasra said conducting the exams amidst the Pandemic will be akin to putting students at risk.
“Students’ safety is the top priority. The state government has therefore decided to postpone the 2021 board exams”, he said.
Besides 10th and 12th exams, Rajasthan government has also decided to cancel Class 8 board exams.
The Rajasthan education department had earlier announced to promote students of Classes 1 to 7th based on their internal assessment.
Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are the latest states to postpone the 2021 board exams because of the unprecedented surge in Coronavirus cases.
Earlier, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh too had postponed the 2021 board exams.
On the other hand, the CBSE announced today its decision to cancel the 10th exams and postpone 12th board.
