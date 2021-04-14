Muslims, Jamia Millia Islamia shine in UPPSC PCS 2020 exams

UPPSC PCS 2020 Exam: A number of Muslim students once again registered success in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2020 whereas a student of the Jamia Millia Islamia topped the important exam result of which was declared on Monday.
According to the UPPSC PCS 2020 result which is now live on the UPPSC official website uppsc.up.nic.in, a total of 476 candidates from different districts of Uttar Pradesh have been recommended for as many as 487 civil services posts.
Of them 07 are Muslims whereas Sanchita, a student of the renowned university Jamia Millia Islamia secured the top rank in the merit list released by the UP Public Service Commission Monday.
UPPSC declared the PCS 2020 exams based on the written exam result of which was declared in March. The written exam was followed by personal interviews held from April 1 to 8, 2021.
The top ranked Sanchita of Jamia Millia Islamia New Delhi will join the UP state services as Deputy Collector.
Along with Sanchita, Tanveer Ahmad, Mohammad Amaan and Mohammad Amaan are 03 Muslims among the total 61 successful candidates who have been recommended for the post of Deputy Collector, as per the list of selected candidates in Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2020 released on the website.
Other Muslims who have shined in Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2020 are Rifat Malik, Salman Mairaz, Mohammed Nazre Alam and Babar Khan.
While Rifat Malik and Salman Mairaj will join the UP state services as Sr Lecturer, Mohd Nazre Alam will work as Labour Enforcement Officer (15) and Babar Khan as Child Development Project Officer.
Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) had declared the final result of Provincial Civil Services (PCS) Examination 2019 in February. Out of the total 434 candidates who had qualified the 2019 PCS exams 10 were Muslims.
