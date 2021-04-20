ICSE 10th 2021 Exam cancelled - Latest update

ICSE Class 10th Exam 2021: Days after postponing the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday cancelled the Secondary exam due to “alarming rise in Coronavirus cases”.
ICSE Class 10 exam was scheduled to start on May 4 and end on June 7, 2021. But, the CISCE had postponed it giving two options to the students.
“Students will have the option to take or opt out of the board exams”, the council had said.
“Class 10 students who do not appear in the offline exams will be evaluated based on an alternative assessment method”, it added.
“In view of the ICSE (Class 10) candidates opting for the second option, the CISCE will develop an unbiased criterion while preparing the result of such candidates,” the official statement released by the CISCE said.
The Council however today said ICSE Class 10 exam has been cancelled.
About ISC 12th, the council said the new dates will be announced soon.
