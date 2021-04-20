UPSC Civil Services 2020 Interviews rescheduled

UPSC Civil Services 2020 Personal Interview: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone and reschedule the Personal Interviews (Personal Tests) of the candidates who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) 2020 exams.
The UPSC had earlier said it will conduct the Personal Test of Civil Services aspirants from April 26 to June 18, 2021.
The Commission in the latest notification however said the interviews of the candidates will not be held on the dates announced earlier.
“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 scheduled from 26th April, 2021 to 18th June, 2021 till further orders”, the UPSC notification released today said.
The Commission said the new date will be decided and shared with the candidates after the review of the Pandemic situation.
“New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time”, the UPSC said.
The UPSC had declared on March 24, 2021 the result of UPSC Civil Services (Main) Written Exams. As many as 2,052 candidates had qualified for the Personal Interviews earlier scheduled to start from April 26.
UPSC Civil Services Recruitment process consists of three steps; UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam, UPSC Civil Services Main Exam and UPSC Civil Services Interview. The final merit list and selection is done on the basis of a candidate's score in Personal Interview as well as written exam i.e. Civil Services Main examination.
