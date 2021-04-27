Over 14.5K new Covid cases, 170 deaths in Gujarat: Official data

Gandhinagar: Continuing the recent trend, Gujarat on Tuesday reported the highest ever single-day spike of 14,352 new Covid cases, taking its overall tally to 5,24,725, while 170 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted its Covid death toll to 6,656.
Gujarat has reported 2,17,027 Covid cases in April so far, at an average of 8,038 cases per day, though independent sources put the tally and death toll much higher than the official data.
The state's mortality rate presently stands at 1.26 per cent. It currently has 1,27,840 active cases, of which the condition of 1,27,422 patients is stated to be stable, while 418 persons are on ventilator support.
Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Tuesday at 5,725, followed by Surat (2,120), Jamnagar (697), Vadodara (631), Rajkot (534), Mehsana (469), Bhavnagar (357), Gandhinagar (325), Surendranagar (262), Junagadh (261), Banaskantha (224), Dahod (216), Patan (210), Amreli (188), Kutch (177).
On the other hand Bharuch reported a total of 175 deaths followed by Mahisagar (166), Kheda (157), Tapi (151), Navsari (128), Gir-Somnath (126), Anand and Valsad (124 each), Panchmahals (107), Sabarkantha (106), Aravalli (86), Chotta Udepur (69), Morbi (68), Narmada (58), Botad (53), Porbandar (47), Devbhumi Dwarka (40) and Dangs (22).
Of the 170 persons who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, Surat reported the maximum number of deaths at 27, followed by 26 fatalities in Ahmedabad.
With a decline in recoveries compared to new cases, Gujarat's recovery rate fell to 74.37 per cent on Tuesday.
"Over 95 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid-19 vaccine, while 21 lakh have received the second shot till date," the state health department said.
Meanwhile, India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a decline trend from the Monday figure, according to the health ministry's data released on Tuesday.
The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.
