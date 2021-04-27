Jammu Kashmir reports 3,164 new cases, 25 deaths in last 24 hours

Srinagar: The Covid situation worsened further in J&K on Tuesday as 3,164 new cases -- the highest so far -- and 25 deaths were reported in the Union Territory during the last 24 hours.
Of the new cases, 1,030 are from the Jammu division and 2,134 from the Kashmir division.
So far, 166,054 people have been infected with coronavirus in J&K out of which 141,574 have recovered, while 2,197 have succumbed so far.
The number of active cases has surged to 22,283 out of which 8,847 are from the Jammu division and 13,436 from the Kashmir division.
Meanwhile, India continues to report more than 3 lakh Covid cases for the sixth day in a row. The country logged a total of 3,23,144 Covid cases and 2,771 deaths in the last 24 hours, a decline trend from the Monday figure, according to the health ministry's data released on Tuesday.
The total cases till now are 1,76,36,307 and recoveries are 1,45,56,209 while death toll has gone up to 1,97,894.
