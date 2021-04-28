In Odisha hospital, Corona patient found preparing for CA exam

Bhubaneswar: In a pleasing and confidence building moment in this time of stress, a Coronavirus positive patient was photographed preparing for the Chartered Accountants examination from his hospital bed in Odisha.
The picture, shared on Twitter by IAS officer Vijay Kulange, shows the man with his books and calculator spread out on the hospital bed.
Vijay Kulange, the District Magistrate and Collector of Ganjam district, captured this viral photograph after he visited the MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur. The IAS officer later shared the photo on Twitter.
Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH— Vijay IAS (@Vijaykulange) April 28, 2021
Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality. pic.twitter.com/vbIqcoAyRH
“Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited Covid hospital & found this guy doing study of CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that Success is only formality”, Kulange wrote.
CA Final examination was scheduled to be conducted on May 21, whereas CA Intermediate exam was to be held on May 22, 2021.
However, luckily for the man seen in the picture and whose name has not been disclosed, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on Tuesday decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants (CA) examinations 2021 due to the ongoing Covid-19 second wave across the country.
Like other states in India, Odisha too is facing the brunt of the deadly virus. The states has recorded over 4,14,000 positive cases and 1,997 deaths due to the deadly virus as of April 28.
However not everyone is happy with this photo. Commenting on the photo shared by the IAS officer, netizens said the patient should vacate his bed and offer it to someone who is more in need of it.
"Sir I don't want to judge him but if he is doing fine, plz ask him to vacate the bed & allot that bed to someone who is fighting for even a single breath to survive
Folded hands (sic)", Manisha Agarwal, a Twitter user wrote.
"As a health care professional I would recommend "if this patient is so stable to be able to study, and he looks perfectly healthy too, he should be discharged and a needy patient to be accommodated in that bed, considering the current scenario when beds and O2 are hard to get (sic)", Dr Asha, another user, wrote.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.