India daily Covid death count crosses 3K mark Wednesday

New Delhi: Covid infections continue to spread rapidly despite lockdowns in many parts of the country.
More than 3 lakh corona cases have been reported in India for the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday when the country reported a record number of 3,60,960 cases and 3,293 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry's data released on Wednesday morning.
According to the Union Health Ministry, a total of 1,79,97,267 persons have been infected with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, out of them 1,48,17,371 people have fully recovered after defeating the virus.
For the first time the number of deaths crossed 2-lakh mark, with a total of 2,01,187 people losing their lives to the virus across the country, according to the health ministry data, Currently, there are 29,78,709 active cases in India.
Healthcare infrastructure has crumbled under Mr Modi's watch. Our country is in so much pain and suffering owing to one man only - the Prime Minister!!! #ModiOxygenDo #NoVoteToBJP pic.twitter.com/BcXI6CSXK0
At the same time, Delhi's death toll has crossed 15,000 mark. The national capital also recorded more than 24 thousand new corona infections in the last 24 hours, with 381 persons succumbing to the virus, a record high.
The registration for the third phase of the vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age, which begins on May 1, will start on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those eligible can book their slots on Co-Win portal or the Aarogya Setu app.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 148.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.13 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 148,327,443 and 3,131,250, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,173,059 and 573,355, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,997,267 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,441,563), France (5,595,403), Russia (4,725,252), Turkey (4,710,582), the UK (4,425,254), Italy (3,981,512), Spain (3,496,134), Germany (3,324,973), Argentina (2,905,172), Colombia (2,804,881), Poland (2,768,034), Iran (2,438,193) and Mexico (2,333,126), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 395,022 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,547), India (201,187), the UK (127,705), Italy (119,912), Russia (107,167), France (103,762), Germany (82,116), Spain (77,855), Colombia (72,235), Iran (70,532), Poland (65,897), Argentina (62,599), Peru (60,013) and South Africa (54,237).
