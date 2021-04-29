India reports 3,79,257 new Covid cases, 3,645 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India saw highest spike as 3,645 people succumbed to the coronavirus in 24 hours amid reports of 3,79,257 fresh cases on Thursday taking total infection to 1,83,76,524.
It was the eighth day in a row when India recorded more than 3 lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties for past two days. On Wednesday there were 3,293 deaths.
The data says that 2,69,507 patients recovered and till date 1,83,76,524 people have tested positive after the onset of the pandemic.
With the addition of 3,645 deaths, India death toll now stands at a total of 2,04,832.
On Wednesday, the government announced that India's coronavirus recovery rate currently stands at 82.33 per cent.
This is a really heart breaking video.A man is begging in front of policeman not to take a Oxygen cylinder he has arranged for his mom in Agra, UP.This is a total inhumane act by the police.Is this how you should treat your fellow citizens Mr Yogi ? pic.twitter.com/Z4qTqsl5rY— Youth Congress (@IYC) April 28, 2021
"... India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,48,17,371 today. The National Recovery Rate is 82.33 per cent... The National Mortality Rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12 per cent," the statement said.
It also said that five states/Union Territories -- Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands -- have not reported any Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 149.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.14 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 149,197,932 and 3,146,284, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,229,327 and 574,326, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 18,376,524 cases.
The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,521,289), France (5,626,985), Turkey (4,751,026), Russia (4,732,981), the UK (4,427,446), Italy (3,994,894), Spain (3,504,799), Germany (3,351,014), Argentina (2,928,890), Colombia (2,824,626), Poland (2,776,927), Iran (2,459,906) and Mexico (2,336,944), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 398,185 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,918), India (204,832), the UK (127,734), Italy (120,256), Russia (107,547), France (104,077), Germany (82,395), Spain (77,943), Colombia (72,725), Iran (70,966), Poland (66,533), Argentina (62,947), Peru (60,416) and South Africa (54,285).
