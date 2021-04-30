Seated in office, Andhra govt employee succumbs to Covid

Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh): The severity of the Covid-19 pandemic in Andhra Pradesh was underscored on Friday when a government employee died even as he was seated at his table in the office in East Godavari district.
The deceased person has been identified as Jayasankar Narayana, who worked as a village secretary in Mallepally in Gandepally mandal in the district.
According to local officials, over the past four days, Jayasankar was suffering from fever. However, he continued to attend his duty before breathing his last while he was seated on his chair on Friday.
Suspecting that he may have succumbed to Covid, the other office staff members hesitated to go near him. Later, a test on the corpse confirmed that Jayasankar was Covid positive.
Andhra Pradesh on Friday registered yet another all-time high single-day spike of 17,354 coronavirus cases.
The state's previous highest daily tally of 14,792 cases was reported on Thursday.
According to the health authorities, the overall tally in Andhra Pradesh mounted from 10,84,336 to 11,01,690 in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday.
A total of 57 persons succumbed to Covid-19 in the past 24-hour cycle, taking the state's death toll to 7,992 on Friday.
Two districts reported over 2,000 cases each, while five districts registered more than 1,000 cases each.
Chittoor and Guntur districts reported 2,764 and 2,129 cases, respectively, followed by Anantapur (1,882), East Godavari (1,842), Srikakulam (1,581), Visakhapatnam (1,358) and Nellore (1,133).
Of the remaining six districts, Prakasam reported 661 cases, followed by Krishna with 698 cases, Vizianagaram with 740 cases, YSR Kadapa with 757 cases, West Godavari with 842 cases, and Kurnool with 967 cases.
Health authorities said that 86,494 tests were conducted in Andhra Pradesh over the preceding 24 hours.
Meanwhile with 8,468 persons recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state stood at 9,70,718.
