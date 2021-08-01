Indonesia registers over 30K new Covid cases; 1,604 deaths

Jakarta: The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 30,738 within one day to 3,440,396, with the death toll adding by 1,604 to 95,723 on Sunday.
During the past 24 hours, 39,446 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic to 2,809,538, Xinhua news agency reported citing officials.
At present, the Indonesian government is implementing a multi-tiered community activity restriction scheme, known locally as PPKM, aiming to reduce the daily Covid-19 tally.
The curbs were set to end on Monday. So far, the extension of PPKM has not been officially announced by the government.
To date, at least 20.67 million people in the country have received two shots of vaccines, and the number of those who had been injected with the first doses reached 47.47 million, the health ministry reported.
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 197.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.21 million and vaccinations soared to over 4.07 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll stood and vaccination tally stood at 197,764,668, 4,215,862 and 4,078,901,841, respectively.
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 34,974,823 and 613,133, respectively, according to the CSSE.
In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,613,993 cases.
The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,917,855), France (6,190,334), Russia (6,185,249), the UK (5,883,421), Turkey (5,704,713), Argentina (4,929,764), Colombia (4,785,320), Spain (4,447,044), Italy (4,350,028), Iran (3,871,008), Germany (3,776,724) and Indonesia (3,409,658), the CSSE figures showed.
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 556,370 fatalities.
Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (423,810), Mexico (240,456), Peru (196,214), Russia (155,952), the UK (129,949), Italy (128,063), Colombia (120,723), France (112,055) and Argentina (105,721).
