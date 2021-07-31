UP 10th Result 2021 Today: Direct Link to Check

Uttar Pradesh Board Result 2021 Class 10: The Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, Allahabad Uttar Pradesh is set to declare today i.e. Saturday July 31, 2021 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in the High School or Class 10 (UPMSP Class X) result 2021.
According to the official announcement issued by the board, "UP Class 10th result 2021" will be declared today at 03:30 pm.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2021 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The "UP board 10th result" can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
Along with "10th Matric result", the UP board is also declaring today 12th Intermediate result on its official website.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 SSC and Class 12 Inter exams this year were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
As per the evaluation criteria, 50% of marks obtained in Class 10, 40% of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 will be considered to calculate the results of 12th inter students of the Allahabad board.
For Class 10 or matric result, 50% of marks obtained in Class 9 and 50% of marks obtained in pre-board of Class 10 will be considered for result preparation.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh board Class 10 in 2020 was 83.31 per cent - an improvement by more than 3% as compared to last year. In 2019, the overall pass percentage was 80.07%.
