UP 12th Result 2021 Today: Direct Link to Check

Uttar Pradesh Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), is set to declare today i.e. Saturday July 31, 2021 on its official website upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in Class 12 (UPMSP Class XII) Intermediate result 2021.
According to the official announcement issued by the board, "UP Class 12th result 2021" will be declared today at 03:30 pm.
1. Click here to go to the Allahabad board's official website: upresults.nic.in.
2. Click on the link "U. P. Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2021 Results".
3. Enter the necessary details like Roll Number and school code.
4. Click on Submit button.
5. Results will be displayed on the screen.
6. The candidates are advised to take a printout for future use.
The "UP board 12th result 2021" can also be checked on upmsp.edu.in, IndiaResults.com and some other websites.
Along with "12th Inter result", the UP board is also declaring today 10th Matric result on its official as well as partner websites.
Uttar Pradesh Class 10 SSC and Class 12 Inter exams this year were cancelled due to Covid-19. The result is therefore prepared based on internal assessment scheme and evaluation criteria as per the Supreme Court of India guidelines.
As per the evaluation criteria, 50% of marks obtained in Class 10, 40% of marks obtained in Class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10% of the marks obtained in pre-board of Class 12 will be considered to calculate the results of 12th inter students of the Allahabad board.
The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), also known as Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), had declared 10th Madhyamik and 12th Inter result on June 27 in 2020.
The overall pass percentage of Uttar Pradesh Intermediate 2020 examination was 74% - an improvement by about 4 per cent as compared to 2019 when the overall pass percentage was 70.06%.
