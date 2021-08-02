Taliban, Ashraf Ghani exchange barb as fighting intensifies

Kabul: Even as the fighting intensified to gain control of the war-hit country, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Taliban Monday exchanged blaming each other for the present situation.
Ghani during his speech in an exclusive gathering of the National Council – Parliament and Senate -- said that the ongoing war is an external intrigue imposed on the people of Afghanistan and security forces are capable of repelling it.
He also said that the Taliban has changed since 20 years ago, adding that the turnaround has "been negative" and the group is more "cruel" now.
Ghani made the remarks on Sunday while addressing the inauguration event of what the Presidential Palace termed "electronic governance", reports TOLO News.
"What is their (Taliban militants) change? They have become more "cruel", more "oppressive", more "non-Muslim"," Ghani said.
"They will not engage in meaningful negotiations unless the situation changes on the battlefield; therefore, we should have a clear stance. For this, there is a need for a countrywide mobilisation," the President added.
Hitting back Taliban said that Ashraf Ghani's "time has run out".
Reacting to Ghani's remark that the ongoing war is an external intrigue imposed on the people of Afghanistan, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid accused Ghani of lying and spreading false information.
A tweet by Mujahid said that his (Ghani's) time is over and the announcement of warfare will not survive him.
"Speech by @ashrafghani is nonsense, an attempt to control his fears & dire situation. Nation has decided to pursue & bring national traitors to justice. Declarations of war, accusations & lies cannot prolong Ghani's life, his time has run out, God willing," Mujahid said.
Earlier on Staurday, Ashraf Ghani attended a consultative meeting with Afghan political leaders, religious scholars, women, and civil society and youth representatives.
Ghani said that in this meeting, the participants “unanimously declared their unwavering support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
“These leaders also declared their full support for Afghan Security and Defense Forces in the presence of the country’s security leadership," he added.
The Taliban on the other hand are willing to sit for negotiation on new government formation but they said Ghani must quit for a meaningful dialogue.
“No meaningful dialogue is possible while Ghani remains in office”, the Taliban said.
