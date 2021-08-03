Maharashtra 12th Result 2021 Live Updates: Maharashtra 12th result, declared about an hour ago, is now available for the students on the official website mahresult.nic.in.
Students can use their roll number to check the 12th result on the official website mahresult.nic.in and other websites.
03:15 pm Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared on its official website mahresult.nic.in the result of Higher Secondary School (HSC) 12th board exams today i.e. Tuesday August 3, 2021.
The state board has recorded a Pass Percentage of 99.63 in the 12th board exam 2021 which was cancelled due to Covid-19. Result link will become active at 04:00 pm today.
Maharashtra HSC Class 12th result of Science, Arts and Commerce all three streams has been declared today.
"Students will be able to check their result at 04:00 pm", the Maharashtra board said in an official release.
Science stream result is 99.55%, that of Art stream is 99.83% and of Commerce the pass percentage is 99.91%.
A total of 13,19,754 students had registered for Maharashtra 12th board 2021 exam. Of them 13,14,965 have been decalred passed with the board registering overall pass percentage of 99.63%.
Maharashtra board has not released the Merit List and toppers details. But it said as many as 46 students from different junior colleges of the state have bagged 100% marks i.e. they have scored cent per cent marks becoming 2021 toppers.
As many as 6,542 colleges of the state have registered 100% result.
On the other hand as many as 12 students have scored 35% marks which is the minimum passing percentage.
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the 12th result of all nine Divisional Boards located in Pune, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, Latur, Nagpu, Amravati and Ratnagiri.
As per the region-wise 12th result declared today, Konkan registered overall pass percentage of 99.63, Aurangabad 99.34%, Pune 99.75%, Nagpur 99.62%, Mumbai 99.79%, Kolhapur 99.67%, Amravati 99.37%, Nashik 99.61% and Latur 99.65%.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSC Examination Result March 2021".
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "HSC Examination Result March 2021".
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
"Maharashtra 12th result" is also available on some other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org. The other websites where the Maharashtra HSC 2020 results can be accessed besides some listed above are "mh-hsc.ac.in" and "msbshse.ac.in".
The Maharashtra board HSC result can be declared on the following websites.
1.mahresults.nic.in
2. hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
3. msbshse.co.in
4. hscresult.mkcl.org
5. lokmat.news18.com
1.mahresults.nic.in
2. hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
3. msbshse.co.in
4. hscresult.mkcl.org
5. lokmat.news18.com
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.