Muharram 2021 Moon Sighting Live Update: Along with deciding the 1st day of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram and the beginning of the Islamic New Year 1443 AH, today will also confirm the date and time of Youm e Ashura – observed on 10th of Muharram, in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocoo, UK and other countries.
Though Ashura nowadays is known for the tragic shahadah of Hadhrat Hussain ibn Ali (R.A.), it was considered significant even during the days predating Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). [Read Here: Karbala: How a Political Skirmish became Religious.]
09:45 am (IST): Moon sighting committees, Ruyat e Hilal Committees, have issued appeals to Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to sight the new moon of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram today i.e. Monday August 09, 2021, corresponding to 29th of Dhul Hijjah 1442 AH.
Similar appeals to sight the new moon of Muharram 1443 AH have also been issued by religious authorities in Morocco and by Wefaqul Ulema Britain in UK.
The moon sighting committees in the these countries have also called special meeting after Maghreb Salah today to analyse and confirm moon sighting and announce the beginning of the month of Muharram al Haram and the first day of the Islamic New Year 1443H.
The meetings will be held at different locations including New Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad in India, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Islamabad in Pakistan, and Dhaka in Bangladesh.
Earlier Saudi Arabia in a statement issued late night Sunday announced that Monday August 09, 2021 is the 1st day of the holy month and the Islamic New Year 1443H.
Accordingly, Muslims across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain and other Arab states except Morocco, have marked the start of the New Islamic Year 1443H on Monday August 09, 2021 and the first day of the Holy Month of Muharram al Haram.
Muharram al Haram is the first month of the Islamic Calendar. Hence, if the new moon is sighted today the New Islamic Year i.e. 1443 Hijrah in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will start from Tuesday August 10, 2021 i.e. along with the Muslims in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
In case the new moon is not sighted today, August 10 will be counted as the 30th day of Dhul Hijjah 1442 and the month of Muharram, and the Islamic New Year 1443 AH, in South Asia will start from Wednesday August 11, 2021.
