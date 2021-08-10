UP family returns to Hinduism 12 years after embracing Islam

Shamli (UP): As many as 18 members of a Muslim family returned to Hinduism after performing the "necessary rituals" in Kandhla area of Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
Reports said the family, headed by Umar, a resident of Rai Jadgan colony in Kandhla, returned to Hinduism along with his wife, three sons, daughters- in-law and their children.
Rashid, son of Umar, said that his father had converted to Islam 12 years ago and now their whole family has returned to what he described "its roots".
The family had announced its decision to convert back to Hinduism a few days back but the rituals were held on Monday. Mahant Yashveer Maharaj performed rituals and a 'havan' with family members.
Reports said the family that came back to "its original religion" submitted in writing that they are changing their religion wilfully and are not under any pressure.
The family has also submitted an affidavit at the Shamli tehsil in this regard last week.
