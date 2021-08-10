Ex-BJP Spokesperson, 5 others arrested over anti-Muslim slogans at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Former BJP Spokesperson and practicing lawyer in Supreme Court Ashwini Upadhyay and five others have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the communal sloganeering near Jantar Mantar on Sunday, NDTV reported Tuesday.
The Delhi Police had summoned Upadhyay on Monday and asked him to appear at the Connaught Place police station for questioning.
Among others who were summoned for questioning are Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Deepak, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, the police said, according to India Today.
The Delhi Police had on Monday filed a case "against unknown persons" after a number of videos - in which Hindutva extremists are seen raising anti-Muslim slogans in the presence of BJP leaders, went viral.
The slogans were shouted allegedly during a protest organised by Ashwani Upadhyay.
