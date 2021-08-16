"4 Cars, Chopper Full of Cash": Ashraf Ghani's Luggage While Fleeing Afghanistan

[File photo]
Kabul: Russian embassy in Kabul Monday claimed dethroned Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.
Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan with his family members and close aides Sunday soon after Taliban fighters neared the gates of Kabul.
Abdullah Abdullah, his deputy in the US-supported government, confirmed that Ashraf Ghani fled the country, leaving his countrymen in misery, and has probably taken shelter in Tajikistan.
Even as people are local leaders and residents are slamming Ashraf Ghani for deserting them when they needed him the most, Russian embassy claimed he left Afhanistan with huge cash that otherwise should have been into the coffer of the state.
Quoting the Russian embassy in Kabul, RIA news agency said Ashraf Ghani had to leave some money behind as it would not all fit in the cars and the chopper.
Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Kabul, was quoted as saying by RIA:
“Four cars were full of money. They tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit.”
“Some of the money was left lying on the tarmac”, he added.
Ischenko confirms his comments to Reuters news agency. He cites “witnesses” as the source of his information.
Ashraf Ghani is being slammed for deserting the country at the crucial time.
"They tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang", former Defence Minister of Afghanistan, Bismillah Mohammadi, said in a tweet apparently referring to Ashraf Ghani and his associates.
Earlier, Abdullah Abdullah, senior Afghan leader and Head of High Council for National Reconciliation, lamented that Ghani left the people of Afghanistan in mess and misery and he will be judged in futurity.
"The former president has left Afghanistan leaving the people to this situation. God hold him accountable, and the people will have their judgment about him”, Abdullah Abdullah said in the video message.
Unconfirmed report meanwhile said Tajikistan refused Ashraf Ghani’s plane to land in the country. Reports said after Tajikistan’s refusal to take Ghani and his associates in they are now in Oman from where they are planning to move to the United States.
