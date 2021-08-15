75th Independence Day 2021 Live Updates: India is celebrating today i.e. Sunday August 15, 2021, 75th Independence Day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations which began across the country today morning. Here’s the live update of the celebrations from different parts of the country.
Aug 15 09:00 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unfurled the Tricolour to mark the nation's 75th Independence Day at the historic Red Fort here.
Soon after Modi unfurled the Tricolour, following which the national anthem was played, the Indian Air Force (IAF) threw flowers from the sky.
Before that, Modi inspected the security arrangements as the historic Red Ford is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
Aug 15 09:15 AM IST
In a major boost for India's energy sufficiency and security targets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced to launch a National Hydrogen Mission.
Delivering his Independence Day speech, the Prime Minister stressed on the need for energy independence and said that the plan involves India becoming a global hub for green hydrogen production and exports.
He said that among all the programmes being carried out today in the country, the one which would help India make a large leap is the area of green hydrogen.
"Under the National Flag, I am announcing the National Hydrogen Mission," Modi said.
The Prime Minister also said that India will have to pledge to become energy independent before its 100 years of Independence.
The strategy will be to leverage scale for its ambitious green hydrogen plan in line with the renewable energy programme, making India lead the world in terms of clean energy.
Aug 15 09:30 AM IST
Delhi's Red Fort, from where Prime Minister unfurls the national flag and address the nation, has been decorated with colorful flowers and numberous national flags across the premises.
Every year on the occasion of Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India along with his adress to the nation also makes some major announcements.
India's first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru had unfurled the Tricolour for the first time on August 15, 1947 to mark India's Independence Day.
Aug 15 10:15 AM IST
Today's was PM Modi's eighth address to the nation on Independence Day since 2014.
While addressing the nation, Modi listed several key initiatives of his government like the 'Har Ghar Jal' Mission in which over 4.5 crore families started receiving piped water within two years of launch of programs.
"In the last seven years, crores of poor have received benefits of several initiatives. The needy have benefited from Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat and others. Compared to earlier, we've moved ahead at a rapid pace. Now, we need to reach a saturation point," the Prime Minister said.
Aug 15 10:45 AM IST
Talking about development in the rural areas, the Prime Minister said, "Today we see our villages changing rapidly. In the past few years, facilities like road, electricity have reached villages. Today the optical fiber network is providing the power of data to villages.
"We're promoting roads, healthcare, education, employment and nutrition in over 110 Aspirational Districts -- that had remained lacking on the development matrix. We are working hard to ensure these districts reach the levels of all other districts in India," he said.
Aug 15 11:00 AM IST
Modi mentioned the recent decision to allow OBC and EWS reservation in medical admission and empowering states to make its own list of OBC castes.
"India needs to ensure that the Dalits, the Backward Classes and the EWS walk ahead. Recently, OBC reservation has been ensured in medical education. OBC lists can now be made by states hereon. We need to make sure that development happens to everyone," he said.
