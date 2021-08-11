Mosques can't use loudspeakers without PCB license: Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court Tuesday said mosques can't use loud speakeers without PCB clearance, and ordered the management of 16 mosques in Bengaluru to submit affidavit in connection with "sound pollution".
The divisional bench headed by Chief Justice A.S. Oka and Justice Sanjay Gowda gave directions in this regard following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by 32 residents of Icon apartment on Thanisandra Road.
During the hearing, the masjid management submitted that they have taken permissions to use loudspeakers.
The bench stated that the managements of the mosques have to mention in an affidavit that, they have obtained a license as per the Pollution Control Board (PCB) guidelines and if a license is not obtained they will not use loudspeakers.
The mosque managements also have to submit the affidavit before the court on whether they are following the guidelines prescribed by the government to avoid sound pollution.
