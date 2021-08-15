Kabul: Taliban have reached Kabul, but have ordered their fighters to wait outside as the negotiations are underway for peaceful transition of power in Afghanistan.
Taliban had captured Mazare-e-Sharif on Saturday. In a swift operation later on they took over the control of Jalalabad, Asadabad city, capital of Kunar province, and Sharan, the capital of Paktika province Saturday.
On their march to Afghanistan Capital Kabul they captured Bamyan and then Begram Airfield.
“The city of Bamyan, the capital of Bamyan province, was conquered. Moments ago, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate took control of the governor's office, the police chief, the intelligence service and all its affiliates”, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a Twitter post.
“All vehicles, weapons, equipment and supplies in the province were seized by the Mujahideen”, he added.
Announcing the capture of Bagram Airfield, he said in another Twitter post, “The most important prison at Bagram Airfield was also captured. The latest information shows that all the prisoners have been transferred to a safe place.”
As the media agencies claimed Taliban have entered Kabuul, they issued a statement said Taliban will not enter the capital city and will instead wait for peaceful transition of power.
“Taliban orders its members to wait near Kabul gates and don’t try to enter the city. They said the government will be responsible for the security of Kabul until "the transition process" is done”, TOLO News said.
“Taliban said it is not seeking revenge from anyone and that all civilian and military officials will remain safe”, it added.
Meanwhile pressure is building on Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign from the post. It is also being reported that he is planning to resign and flee from Afghanistan with his family members.
Earlier, media reports claimed that famous warlords Abdul Rashid Dostum and Atta Muhammed Noor have escaped to the neighbouring Uzbekistan.
