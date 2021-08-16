DTE MP Diploma 2021: Choice Filling, Locking starts on dte.mponline.gov.in

DTE MP Diploma Admission 2021: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Madhya Pradesh has started through its official website dte.mponline.gov.in Choice Filling and Locking for First Round of Admission Counselling for Diploma in Engineering, Pharmacy and Hotel Management courses available after 10th and 12th board exams from today i.e. August 16, 2021.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dte.mponline.gov.in
2. Click on “Select Course for Counselling”
3. After selecting the course, Log-in using user ID and Password
4. Click on the given link for Choice Option Filling and Locking
Choice filling is done to lock preference to your choice of colleges. Students should note that Choice Filling and College Locking is allowed only for the students who have registered for DTE Madhya Pradesh Polytechnic admission 2021.
Candidates should also note that last date of Choice filling is September 1, 2021. Candidates should also note that the last two days – August 31 and September 1, 2021 are reserved for correction and re-order of choices.
DTE Madhya Pradesh will release the Common Merit List on September 2, 2021.
Online Registration start date: August 10, 2021
Last date of application: August 24, 2021 up to 05:00 pm
Choice filling: August 16 to 28, 2021 up to 11:45 pm
Edit Registration: August 25 to 26, 2021 up to 05:00 pm
Edit and Re-choice filling: August 31 to September 01, 2021 up to 11:45 pm
Common Merit List: September 2, 2021
Allotment Letter Print date: September 6 to 11, 2021 up to 05:00 pm
DTE Madhya Pradesh has started Admission Counselling with Online Registration for the academic year 2021-22 from August 10, 2021.
DTE Madhya Pradesh started First Round of admission counselling for Engineering, Pharmacy and other courses including:
Diploma under Dr BABA Saheb Ambedkar Scheme (Exclusively for SC Candidate)
Diploma under Eklavya Scheme (Exclusively for ST Candidate)
Diploma in Engineering (TFW AND GENERAL POOL FIRST ROUND based on 10th score)
Diploma Non-PPT Courses (based on 12th score)
Admission in B Pharmacy and D Pharmacy ( B Pharm and D Pharm) based on 12th score
Pharm D (based on 12th score)
Bachelor of Hotel Management (based on 12th score)
Candidates who did not get admission in DTE MP First Round of Counselling 2021 can participate in the Round 2 of counselling which will start on September 12, 2021.
DTE Madhya Pradesh conducts counselling for admission in First Year Engineering (Polytechnic) that includes Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computers, Electrical and other Engineering courses besides Pharmacy courses including B Pharmacy, D Pharmacy and Pharm D.
