Accessories To Pair Up With Your Casual Office Look

Office looks have gradually evolved from being overly formal to subtle and casual. It is imperative that you put together an impressive office look that spells confidence and elegance at the same time. One way to ramp up your office look is to accessorize it effectively.
When it comes to office-friendly accessories, minimalism is the key. Choose accessories that would effectively highlight your outfit rather than overshadowing it. Here’s a run-down on some must-have office accessories that you simply must include in your wardrobe that would go wonderfully well with your daily office wear.
A quintessential watch is a key piece of office accessory. Choose this elegant analog watch from the house of Titan and steal the show. This piece pairs exceptionally well with all sorts of outfits from western to traditional owing to its no-frills design. The stainless steel bracelet adds an ornate sense of style, while the bright blue multifunctional dial adds a touch of brilliance to the watch.
Perfect accessory for a minimal yet graceful look, jazz up your office attire by purchasing this watch from Titan at an offer price of Rs. 3995, after a 20% rebate on the retail price of Rs. 4995.
A pair of good footwear enhances the overall panache of the outfit that you don. When it comes to office footwear, the key is to look stylish and professional while ensuring comfort at the same time. This demure pair of pointed toe pumps from Clarks best serves this purpose. Adding charm and sophistication to your persona, you can pair this with business casuals or even formals. The blush tone makes it versatile and usable with all shades of attire.
Elevate your style factor by adding this spectacular pair of Clarks shoes to your cart at Ajio for just Rs. 3249, after availing a 35% off on the MRP of Rs. 4999.
Jewellery adds a certain glow to the entire look of a person. One of the most opted pieces of jewellery that can be paired with almost any office attire is a simple ring. Choose this Sterling silver ring from Clara that is the epitome of minimalism. Delicate yet a head-turner, this ring is crafted from 925 sterling silver and set with white Swarovski Zirconia embellishments.
Exuding charm and appeal, this silver ring is available on TataCliq on a 50% discount thereby guaranteeing you a final price of just Rs. 1699.
Add a splash of color to your otherwise sobre office attire with this exquisite stole. Tagged as a great fashion accessory, stoles add some much needed flair to an otherwise underwhelming outfit. The ethnic motifs in this rust brown stole from Anouk make it a suitable accessory for traditional office attire like a kurta set.
Originally retailing at Rs. 499 on Myntra, you can lay your hands on this pretty stole for a bargain at just Rs. 224 after availing a 55% discount.
Upgrade your simple office attire by simply throwing on an elegant jacket. Effortlessly stylish, this Navy Print jacket from People is made of plush and comfortable fabric, with an overall pattern. Pair this jacket with simple cigarette pants and a plain blouse for a pop of colour and design.
A perfect accessory to layer your outfits, you can buy this jacket from Pantaloons after a 35% rebate on the retail price of Rs. 999 to culminate in a discounted price of Rs. 650.
A classic pair of simple diamond studs amplifies the look of any attire. Invest in these graceful diamond studs from Candere and light up your office look. These demure rose gold earrings have a floral pattern with geometric petals and a diamond set at the heart of each stud.
Goes equally well with a saree, kurta set or even a pantsuit, you can head on to Candere to purchase these studs for Rs. 15,787, after a superb 25% off on the retail price of Rs. 21,328 courtesy the ongoing monsoon offers.
No office look is complete with a multipurpose, classic shoulder bag. Opt for this premium handbag from Allen Solly for the classic, effortless look. This shoulder bag is detailed with a zip closure and has a spacious compartment with multiple inner pockets to house all your essentials.
This shoulder bag pairs well with formals as well as traditional attires and can be procured from Lifestyle at a reasonable price of Rs. 2639 following a 20% sale on the MRP of Rs. 3299.
Keep your office look casual and chic with these basic yet trendy accessories and become the epitome of grace and confidence. Ooze professionalism and let your demeanor speak for itself when it comes to holding your own while climbing the ladder to success.
