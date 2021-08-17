Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrives in Kandahar

[Afghan president designate Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar moment before leaving for Kandahar from Doha, Qatar.]
Kabul: Afghan President designate Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhand, who was in Doha Qatar, has arrived in Kandahar, Taliban spokesperson Mohammed Naeem said.
“This afternoon, a high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan arrived in his beloved country and landed at Kandahar Airport under the supervision of Mullah Baradar Akhand, Political Deputy and Head of the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”, he wrote in a twitter post.
Local journalists in Kabul had earlier said that Mullah Abdul Ghani, accompanied by senior Taliban leaders, has left Doha, Qatar for Kandahar by a special plane.
"From Kandhar they will travel to Kabul", journalists said though Taliban are yet to officially confirm the latest development.
Mullah Abdul Ghani was declared the new president of Afghanistan Sunday soon after the ousted president, Ashraf Ghani, fled the country, reportedly with four cars and a helicopter full of cash.
[Mullaha Abdul Ghani is greeted by local Taliban leaders upon his arrival in Kandahar Tuesday. (Image tweeted by Kabul TV News)]
Mullah Abdul Ghani along with other Taliban leaders camped in Doha to discuss the new government formation in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
News agency Associated Press citing an anonymous official had earlier reported that senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is in Kabul negotiating government formation with local political leadership, including former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council.
The official says the talks are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into a government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government”.
Meanwhile, Taliban on Tuesday urged the Afghan government employees - including doctors, nurses, teachers and female employees, to return to work in an effort to bring back normalcy in the capital city.
Declaring a general amnesty, the Taliban urged all to restart their normal lives with confidence, reports Xinhua news agency.
