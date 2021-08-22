NEET UG (2021) Admit Card soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2021 Admit Card Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) in a latest update regarding National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2021 said admit card of the students has not been released yet.
The NTA said the candidates who are seeking admission in various medical and para-medical courses and have registered for National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 would be able to download their Admit Card from the NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in soon.
The NTA statement came as it provided a link to download and check Examination City Intimation slip of NEET (UG) – 2021.
“The candidates may please note that this is NOT the Admit Card for NEET (UG) – 2021. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates.
“The Admit Card of NEET (UG) – 2021 shall be issued later”, the NTA said in a notification”, the NTA said without confirming any date and time to release the same.
NEET Admit cards, NEET Hall Tickets, of registered students are normally released a week or so before the exam. Since the NTA conducting NEET UG 2021 on September 12, students can expect their admit card in a couple of days.
Along with intimation slip, the NTA has also released a sample OMR sheet and also a step by step guideline explaining “How to fill in OMR Answer Sheet”.
Once released NEET admit card will be available for download on the NEET official website neet.nta.nic.in.
Students appearing for NEET can in the meantime use the NEET Mock Test to become familiar with the exam and question pattern.
"Students set to appear for exams by National Testing Agency can now take mock tests on their newly launched mobile app", NTA said.
"The ‘National Test Abhyas’ app has been developed by NTA to enable candidates to take mock tests for upcoming exams such as JEE Main, NEET under the NTA’s purview", NTA said.
"The app has been launched to facilitate candidates’ access to high quality mock tests in the safety and comfort of their homes since there was a demand for making up the loss to students due to closure of educational institutions and NTA’s Test-Practice Centres (TPCs) because of the continuing lockdown", NTA said.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) is conducted for admission to First Year MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BAMS and other Medical Courses by National Testing Agency (NTA). For syllabus and NEET counselling candidates can refer Information Brochure.
The NTA closed NEET application on August 10, 2021. It allowed students to make correction in their application till August 16, 2021.
