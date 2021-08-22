JEE Main 4th Session Admit Card - Direct Link to Download

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released on the JEE Main 2021 official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who will appear for the 4th and final session of the important exam conducted for admission in IIT and other premium engineering institutions.
1. Click here to go to the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in.
2. Click on download JEE Main Admit Card link on the bottom of the home page.
3. Log in using Application ID and password.
4. Click on the appropriate link to download the Admit Card/Hall Ticket.
5. Take a printout and also keep saved in your smartphone and computer.
JEE Admit Card - besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details.
In case of any error they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.
The fourth and final session of the JEE Main will take place from August 26 to September 2. After this exam, the JEE Advanced 2021 will be conducted on October 3.
The NTA will release the Answer Key - first provisional and then final, after the exam. JEE Main 4th session result will be declared soon after the release of the final answer keys - most probably on September 3.
In view of the prevailing Covid-19, this year the JEE Main is being conducted in 4 sessions instead of two. The exam is also being held in 334 cities, whereas earlier the examination was held in 232 cities.
The NTA said this year the number of examination centres in each shift has been increased from 660 to 828.
The NTA had released on August 6 the result of JEE Main 3rd Session held in July, 2021.
