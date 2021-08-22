OIC high level delegation to visit Afghanistan

Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday decided to send a high level delegation of the member countries to Afghanistan to convey the organisation’s message towards supporting peace, stability, and national reconciliation in the country.
The decision to send the high level OIC delegation to Afghanistan is taken in a meeting called at the behest of Saudi Arabia Sunday at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah.
In a resolution passed in today’s meeting the OIC also called upon the international community and the member states to extend support in tackling the humanitarian crisis the country is going through, and its socio-economic development.
“The meeting recalled the severe suffering and hardship Afghanistan and its people went through due to protracted conflict and violence and asserted that all efforts need to be directed towards the development and the welfare of the people”, the resolution passed in the meeting said.
“The meeting underscored the need for support by the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is assisted in its socio-economic development trajectory without interference in its internal affairs”, the OIC said.
Without naming the Taliban who took over the control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, the OIC also called upon the future government of the country to end intra-country differences through peaceful means.
The OIC also called upon soon-to-be formed new government in Afghanistan to not allow the country used as a platform or haven for terrorists.
“The meeting called upon the future Afghan leadership and the international community to ensure that Afghanistan is never again used as a platform or haven for terrorists and not allow terrorist organizations to have a foothold there”, another resolution passed in the OIC meeting said.
Advocating inclusive dialogue among all Afghan parties, representative of the people of Afghanistan for the future of their country, the OIC said:
"The meeting reaffirmed the OIC's full commitment to support the Afghan-led and owned peace process and comprehensive reconciliation to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution and ensure the support of this process by the main neighboring countries and the international community. It affirmed that the OIC stands with Afghanistan at this critical juncture."
"The meeting reaffirmed the OIC's full commitment to support the Afghan-led and owned peace process and comprehensive reconciliation to reach a comprehensive and lasting political solution and ensure the support of this process by the main neighboring countries and the international community. It affirmed that the OIC stands with Afghanistan at this critical juncture."
OIC also called upon member states to extend support for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and the refugees in neighboring countries.
"The meeting called on the Secretary-General to engage with donor financial institutions to provide necessary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the IDPs in Afghanistan and the Afghan refugees in neighboring countries and underscored the importance of the OIC's Mission in Kabul to play a crucial role in coordinating the provision of humanitarian assistance", the OIC said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.