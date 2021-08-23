Afghan Govt Announcement Only After Aug 31: Taliban

Kabul: Even as hectic consultations are underway, Taliban officials Monday said the announcement of the new government in Afghanistan will be made only after August 31, 2021.
August 31, 2021 is the deadline agreed upon by the United States and Taliban for the exit of all foreign forces from Afghanistan.
Afghan officials familiar with the talks held in Kabul said the Taliban have said it will not make announcements on the government until the August 31 deadline for the foreign troop withdrawal passes, according to Al Jazeera.
Citing its sources news agency AFP said that Taliban would not announce the makeup of its government or cabinet until the last US soldier has left the country.
The latest development came as the United States said it is considering to extend the exit deadline to facilitate the evacuation of the huge number of people who have thronged the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul with an aim to flee the country.
The Taliban however warned that the stay of the US and other foreign forces beyond August 31 will not be accepted.
"The move would mean extending occupation and that is a red line", Suhail Shaheen, spokesman of the Taliban said on Monday.
Most of those willing to flee Afghanistan are those who had worked with the occupation forces or are linked with them in one way or the other.
These people are waiting at Kabul airport despite the Taliban announcing general amnesty. On Sunday, assuring them impunity, the Taliban said former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan leaders in the ousted government could also return the country if he wishes so.
Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after fleeing Afghanistan.
The Taliban earlier said they want this iteration of their government to be "inclusive", but have given few details of who it would include.
Taliban officials said they planned to ready a new model for governing Afghanistan within the next few weeks, with separate teams to tackle internal security and financial issues.
Meanwhile, the Taliban appointed Haji Mohammad Idris acting governor of the Central Bank of Afghanistan.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Haji Mohammad Idris had been appointed by the Taliban leadership as the acting governor of the Central Bank of Afghanistan in order to regulate government institutions and banking issues.
