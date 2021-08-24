Narayan Rane arrested over remarks against Maharashtra CM

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday afternoon arrested Union Minister Narayan Rane for his 'slap slur' against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
Rane was arrested soon after the Bombay High Court rejected an urgent plea seeking FIRs against him scrapped and to bar police from arresting him.
Armed with an arrest warrant, a team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in the Konkan region.
Rane's arrest came after Sena activists lodged at least three police complaints against him in Nashik, Raigad and Pune, seeking his arrest and prosecution for his purported remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
According to Sangameshwar police station, Ratnagiri, Narayan Rane has been handed over to Raigad police since an FIR has also been lodged against him at a police station in Mahad.
Accompanied by the Superintendent of Police of Nashik, Narayan Rane reached the Sangameshwar police station in Ratnagiri.
A team of senior police officers later completed the arrest formalities even as a large number of his supporters and a huge posse of police were present.
A doctor who checked on Rane's condition said the Union Minister is a diabetic and his blood pressure is high, which is why he needs to be admitted to a hospital for ECG, according to India Today.
"We also could not check his sugar", the doctor said.
The developments came barely a couple of hours after Rane sharply dared that "nobody could do anything to him" or prevent him from "moving around freely".
Meanwhile, an aide to the central minister Pramod Jathar claimed that no arrest warrant has been produced and the police pleaded that they were under 'pressure' to arrest Rane.
Jathar added that "there is the rule of law" in the state but the police were not following the due protocols, not showing the arrest warrant or other documents for the same.
