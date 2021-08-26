Mumbai University Admission 2021: 2nd Merit List released, check here

Mumbai University Admission 2021: Mumbai University has released today i.e. Thursday August 26, 2021 on its official website mu.ac.in Second Merit List of the students who are seeking in various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.
1. Click here to go to the official mu.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Admission 2021” tab on the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download Second Merit List.
1. Click here to go to the official mu.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Admission 2021” tab on the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download Second Merit List.
The list is also available on the websites of respective colleges.
Students should note that due to huge rush of students checking the Merit List, website response time may be slow. In such a case, students should keep calm and check the website after a while.
Mumbai University had started online admission process from August 5, 2021. To participate in the admissions process, students had to submit the admission forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms by August 14.
The university had released the first merit list on AUgust 17, 2021.
The colleges including St Xavier’s college, Sophia college, Mithibai College, Poddar College, Matunga, RD and SH National College and SWA Science College Bandra have released the 2nd merit list along with cut off.
The third merit list will be released on August 30, 2021. The online document verification and fees payment will be available from September 1 to September 4, 2021.
First Merit List release date: August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am
Verification of documents and Fee Payment (with undertaking form): August 18 to 25, 2021 up to 3 pm
Second Merit List release date: August 25, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: Aug 26 to 30, 2021 till 03:00 pm
Third Merit List release schedule: August 30, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: September 01 to 04, 2021
First Merit List release date: August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am
Verification of documents and Fee Payment (with undertaking form): August 18 to 25, 2021 up to 3 pm
Second Merit List release date: August 25, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: Aug 26 to 30, 2021 till 03:00 pm
Third Merit List release schedule: August 30, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: September 01 to 04, 2021
Mumbai University had started online admission process from August 5, 2021. To participate in the admissions process, students had to submit the admission forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms by August 14.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.