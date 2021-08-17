Mumbai University Admission 2021 - Direct Link to Check Merit List

Mumbai University Admission 2021: Mumbai University is releasing today i.e. Tuesday August 17, 2021 on its official website mu.ac.in the Merit List of the students who are seeking in various Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mu.ac.in.
2. Click on the “Admission 2021” tab on the home page.
3. Log-in using ID and Password.
4. Click on the given link to download Merit List.
Students should note that due to huge rush of students checking the Merit List, website response time may be slow. In such a case, students should keep calm and check the website after a while.
Students who have registered for Mumbai University UG and PG courses should note that the varsity releases separately the Merit List for different courses. Accordingly, they need to properly select the course they have applied for while checking their name in the Merit List.
First Merit List release date: August 17, 2021 at 11:00 am
Verification of documents and Fee Payment (with undertaking form): August 18 to 25, 2021 up to 3 pm
Second Merit List release date: August 25, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: Aug 26 to 30, 2021 till 03:00 pm
Third Merit List release schedule: August 30, 2021 at 07:00 pm
Verification of documents and Fee Payment: September 01 to 04, 2021
Mumbai University had started online admission process from August 5, 2021. To participate in the admissions process, students had to submit the admission forms online along with the pre-admission enrollment forms by August 14.
In 2019, at Mithibai College, the cut-off for BA programme was 95.24 per cent. The Poddar College, Matunga had demanded 94 per cent for BCom (Hons) course. For Arts and Science programme, the cut-offs were 86.31 per cent and 89.80 per cent.
Students should also note that Mumbai University UG admission is done solely on the basis of Maharashtra Class 12th HSC result which was declared on August 03, 2021.
