DTE Karnataka Diploma Merit List 2021 out, check now

DTE Karnataka Polytechnic Admission 2021: Department of Technical Education (DTE) Karnataka has released on its official website dtek.karnataka.gov.in the Merit List of the students who had registered for the First Year Diploma (Polytechnic) admission for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dtetech.karnataka.gov.in.
2. Click on the “CLICK HERE TO KNOW YOUR MERIT”
3. Enter Application Number, Secret Key and Captcha Code as you see in the box.
4. Click on Submit button to check your rank in the merit list.
Registered students can also download the DTE Karnataka Polytechnic Merit List in PDF by clicking on “COLLEGE WISE MERIT LIST - 2021-22”.
The merit list in PDF is a 776 pages file released for DIPLOMA FIRST YEAR NON-INTERACTIVE ONLINE ADMISSION 2021-22. The list is college wise and gives details of the students and names of allotted college.
The admission process for polytechnic diploma in Karnataka, with eight newly-added courses and the revamped C-20 curriculum of the earlier existing courses, was started on August 12, 2021.
Besides the newly-added programmes, 33 courses exist in polytechnic diploma. Apart from this, in the third year, specialisation pathways will be provided in 12 subjects.
DTE Karnataka has changed from this year the admission process for the diploma admission. Now the students can get admission on first-cum-first basis at 61 colleges, out of the total 87 government polytechnics.
On the other hand, merit-based admission will be done in the remaining 26 colleges.
Students should note that at the time of admission in the allotted college, study certificate from 1 to 10th std is compulsory for rural and Kannada medium quota seat in the respective category.
“Otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled”, DTE Karnataka said.
