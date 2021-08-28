NEET MDS 2021 Maharashtra: Registration underway, last date Aug 29

NEET MDS 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has started through its official website cetcell.net Online Registration of candidates seeking admission in Dental PG course (MDS) thorught NEET.
The registration process started on Augu 26. Last date to apply has been fixed as August 29, 2021 till 11:59 pm.
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Read the instructions carefully and click on Next
4. Fill the application form and click on submit button
5. Complete the registration process by paying the fees
1. Click here to go to the official website: cetcell.net.
2. Click on "New Registration"
3. Read the instructions carefully and click on Next
4. Fill the application form and click on submit button
5. Complete the registration process by paying the fees
Candidates should note that along with registration for MDS counselling, Maharashtra CET Cell has also started Preference Form Filling process of the eligible candidates. Preference Form Filling has started from Augu 27 and will continue till Augu 31.
The Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier published counselling schedule and admission process along with CAP Round 1 dates on its website.
Online Registration for NEET MDS - 2021 on www.mahacet.org: August 26 to 29, 2021
Payment of Registration fees through Online Payment Gateway (Non- refundable) Rs.3000/-: August 26 to 30, 2021
Uploading of all required Documents after Successful Payment: August 26 to 30, 2021
Display of Seat Matrix: August 27, 2021
Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible Candidates: August 27 to 31, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates: September 02, 2021
Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021: September 04, 2021
Last date of Joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round: September 09, 2021
Online Registration for NEET MDS - 2021 on www.mahacet.org: August 26 to 29, 2021
Payment of Registration fees through Online Payment Gateway (Non- refundable) Rs.3000/-: August 26 to 30, 2021
Uploading of all required Documents after Successful Payment: August 26 to 30, 2021
Display of Seat Matrix: August 27, 2021
Online Preference Form Filling Process of Eligible Candidates: August 27 to 31, 2021.
Display of Provisional Merit List of Registered Candidates: September 02, 2021
Publication of First Selection List of NEET MDS – 2021: September 04, 2021
Last date of Joining to the allotted college for First CAP Round: September 09, 2021
Candidates should note that a separate Information
Brochure for admissions to MDS courses in Dental Institutions is made available on the website i.e. www.mahacet.org.
"Candidate should see the Instructions/Notifications on the website for further admission process and Subsequent Rounds. No separate or individual intimation is sent to any candidate at any time till the end of admission process", Maharashtra CET Cell said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.