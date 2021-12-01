Maharashtra B Arch 2021 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture CAP Round 1 Allotment 2021: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Wednesday December 01, 2021 on its official website cet21.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 1 of candidates who have applied for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Provisional CAP Round Allotment 1 (01-12-2021)" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Maharashtra B Architecture Admission 1st Allotment Result in PDF will be displayed.
4. Check your name and allotted college in the list.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked with "Provisional CAP Round Allotment 1 (01-12-2021)" in the Downloads section of the Home Page.
3. Maharashtra B Architecture Admission 1st Allotment Result in PDF will be displayed.
4. Check your name and allotted college in the list.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has just mentioned date, and not a specific time, to release and publish B Arch allotment result. It will however publish the result by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in first round should confirm their admission between December 2 to 4, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in B Ach CAP Round 1 should note that they can participate in CAP Round 2 which will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 05, 2021. Online submission for B Arch 2021 Round 2 Counselling will start on December 06, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 22, 2021 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2021-22. The Final Merit List after correction and CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix were released on November 26, 2021.
Display of Arch21 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
B Arch 21 Admission Confirmation: December 2 to 4, 2021 upto 03:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for B Arch Admission CAP Round II : December 05, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 10, 2021
Display of Arch21 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
B Arch 21 Admission Confirmation: December 2 to 4, 2021 upto 03:00 pm.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for B Arch Admission CAP Round II : December 05, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 10, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell had started receiving the online application for BArch admission 2021 from November 03.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.