Maharashtra B Arch 2021 Final Merit List, CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix today

Maharashtra Architecture (B. Arch.) Final Merit List 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is scheduled to publish on its official website mahacet.org today i.e. Friday November 26, 2021 Final Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on "B Arch Final Merit Display" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Maharashtra CET Cell had on November 22, 2021 published the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in B Arch five year course in Maharashtra. While publishing the Provisional Merit List, the CET Cell had asked students to submit grievances if any till November 25, 2021.
Maharashtra CET Cell publishes the B Arch Final Merit List after addressing the grievances raised by the candidates participating in admission counselling.
Candidates should note that Arch 2021 seat allotment in CAP Rounds will be done based on the Final Merit List.
Online registration of application and uploading of required documents: November 03 to 20, 2021. (Originally fixed as November 13, 2021)
Display of B Arch 2021 Provisional Merit List: November 22, 2021
Display of Arch21 Final Merit List of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 26, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for B Arch Admission CAP Round II : December 05, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 10, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell had started receiving the online application for BArch admission 2021 from November 03.
While extending the last date of application till Nov 20 the Cet Cell had earlier also said that
1) Aplications registered after 20th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
2) Applications confirmed by Scrutiny Center after 21th November 2021 shall be considered only for Non CAP Seats.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that B Arch CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 05, 2021. Online submission for DSE Round 2 Counselling will start on December 06, 2021.
