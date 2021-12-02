Maharashtra DSP (B Pharm) 2021 CAP Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (DSP) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish on its official website dsp21.mahacet.org.in CAP Round 1 Allotment result today i.e. Thursday December 02, 2021 for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B Pharmacy).
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "DSP CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "DSP CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment Result" right in the middle of the page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSP21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell has mentioned just date to publish the DSP 2021 CAP Round 1 allotment result. It has not confirmed the time. But DSP CAP Round 1 result will be published by today evening.
Candidates should note that seat allotment will be done based on the Final Merit List and options and choices filled by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 27, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSP21 CAP Round I on its official website.
Display of DSP21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: November 28 to 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Admission confirmation and payment of fees: December 3 to 5, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Display of DSP21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: November 27, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's Login by the Candidate: November 28 to 30, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round I: December 02, 2021
Admission confirmation and payment of fees: December 3 to 5, 2021
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year CAP Round II : December 06, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 11, 2021
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in B Pharm (Pharmacy - DSP 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy) was started through the official website mahacet.org.in from November 03, 2021.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 06, 2021. Online submission for DSP Round 2 Counselling will start on December 07, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.