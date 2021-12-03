MHT CET 2021 (BE, BTech) CAP Round 1 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2021: Maharashtra State CET Cell is set to publish today i.e. Friday December 03, 2021 on its official website fe2021.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I of candidates who have registered for admission in First Year Engineering (FE) B.E. and B.Tech four year courses for the year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
1. Click here to go to the official website: fe2021.mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 1 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with EN21 and Date of Birth.
4. Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should ote MHT CET Cell has confirmed date of release of FE21 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned the specific time. As per previous records however, FE 2021 CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates should note that Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 28, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I on its official website.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish today First Year Engineering CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment result 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that First Year Engineering CAP Round 2 will start with the publication of Vacant Seat on December 08, 2021. Online submission for Pharmacy Round 2 Counselling will start on December 09, 2021.
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates and Seat Matrix on website: November 28, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of FE 2021 CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 03, 2021
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 4 to 7, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for FE21 CAP Round II : December 08, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 13, 2021
Display of the FE 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates and Seat Matrix on website: November 28, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of FE 2021 CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: November 29 to December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: December 03, 2021
Accepting to the offered seat by candidate through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I: December 4 to 7, 2021.
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for FE21 CAP Round II : December 08, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 13, 2021
Maharashtra CET Cell had earlier started receiving online applications for First Year Engineering Admission from November 02, 2021. The last date was initially fixed as Nov 18. It was later extended till Nov 21.
The CET Cell had asked students whose names figure in the FE 21 Merit List to fill and submit option form for FE 2021 CAP Round 1 between November 29 to December 01, 2021.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.