Maharashtra B Arch 2021 CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Architecture (B Arch) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday December 16, 2021 on its official website mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II for the candidates who registered for admission in First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with AR21 and Date of Birth.
4.Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of B Arch CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, B Arch 2021 CAP Round 2 result 2021 will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in B Arch CAP Round 2 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is December 17 to 20, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had earlier asked students to fill and submit through the official website Option Form for Maharashtra B Arch 2021 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course course for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish AR 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 16, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 01, 2021 on its official website cet21.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 1 of candidates who applied for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course for the academic year 2021-22.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 2: December 11, 2021
Option Form Submission for B Arch 21 CAP Round 2: December 12 to 14, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 16, 2021
B Arch 21 Admission Confirmation: December 17 to 20, 2021 upto 03:00 pm.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell had started receiving the online application for BArch admission 2021 from November 03.
