Maharashtra B Arch 2021: CAP Round 2 Option Form filling starts

Maharashtra Architecture (B Arch) Admission 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has asked students to fill and submit option form for B Arch 2021 CAP Round 2 underway for admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course for the academic year 2021-22.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link marked "Already Registered" on the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID starting with AR21 and Date of Birth.
4. Fill the option form, entering the correct choices and options of preferred colleges.
Candidates, who did not get admission in B Arch First Round of counselling and now want to participate in further rounds, should note that the date and time for B Arch CAP Round 2 Option Form submission is between December 06 to 08, 2021
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish B Arch 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result on December 10, 2021 based on options and choices submitted by the candidates. The candidates should hence properly study the Seat Matrix and vacant seats for CAP Round 2 published on the official website before filling the option form.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on December 01, 2021 on its official website cet21.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment result of CAP Round 1 of candidates who applied for Admission to First Year Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch) course for the academic year 2021-22.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had published on November 22, 2021 Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to the Five Year Full Time Architecture program (B. Arch) Course for the academic year 2021-22. The Final Merit List after correction and CAP Round 1 Seat Matrix were released on November 26, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of Arch 21 CAP Round I: December 01, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round 2: December 05, 2021
Option Form Submission for B Arch 21 CAP Round 2: December 6 to 8, 2021
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: December 10, 2021
B Arch 21 Admission Confirmation: December 11 to 14, 2021 upto 03:00 pm.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Admission in First Year B Arch (Architecture - Arch 2021) started after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell had started receiving the online application for BArch admission 2021 from November 03.
