Maharashtra DSP 2021 CAP Round 2 Result - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy CAP Round 2 Allotment 2021: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is set to publish today i.e. Thursday December 16, 2021 on its official website dsp21.mahacet.org Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II for the candidates who registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Pharmacy (B Pharm) full time undergraduate course.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. Click on the link "CAP Round 2 Provisional Allotment List" in the Inmportant Links section of the Home Page.
3. Enter your Application ID which starts with DSP21 and Date of Birth.
4.Click on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSP CAP Round 2 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSP 2021 CAP Round 2 result 2021 will be published any time by today evening.
Candidates who are allotted seats in DSP CAP Round 2 should note that date of reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission is December 17 to 20, 2021.
Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had earlier asked students to fill and submit through the official website dsp21cap.mahacet.org.in Option Form for Maharashtra DSP 2021 CAP Round 2 underway for admission in Direct Second Year Pharmacy (B Pharmacy) course for the academic year 2021-22.
Candidates should also note that Maharashtra CET Cell will publish today DSP 2021 CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment result based on options and choices submitted by the candidates.
Maharashtra CET Cell had published on November 27, 2021 Final Merit List and Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSP CAP Round I on its official website. It had published CAP Round 1 result on December 01, 2021.
Display of DSP 21 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: November 27, 2021
Display of Provisional Category wise Vacant Seats (Seat Matrix) for DSP CAP Round 2: December 11, 2021
Online Submission and Confirmation of Option Form of DSP CAP Round 2 through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: December 12 to 14, 2021.
Display of Provisional Allotment of DSP 21 CAP Round 2: December 16, 2021
Admission confirmation and payment of fees: December 17 to 20, 2021
Maharashtra B Pharmacy Counselling (DSP 2021) starts after MHT CET result that was declared on October 27, 2021. The CET Cell later started receiving online application from November 03, 2021.
