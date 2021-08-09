FIR over anti-Muslim, genocidal slogans raised in Delhi rally

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Monday said it has filed a case "against unknown persons" and is trying to identify those in viral videos in which Hindutva extremists are seen anti-Muslim slogans in the presence of some BJP leaders Sunday.
The slogans were shouted allegedly during a protest organised by Supreme Court lawyer and former Delhi BJP spokesperson Ashwani Upadhyay, according to NDTV.
Also present during the rally were Narsinghanand Saraswati, a priest notorious for hate speeches and TV actor and BJP leader Gajendra Chauhan. Upadhyay later said he was not aware of the provocative and threatening slogans.
अश्विनी उपाध्याय की अगुआई में आज जंतर मंतर पर यह हुआ. यह आदमी उत्तम मालिक है और खुद को यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती का शिष्य बताता है. पूरी रिपोर्ट @nlhindi पर जल्द ही pic.twitter.com/Og7i3XiOFn— Shivangi Saxena (@shivangi441) August 8, 2021
अश्विनी उपाध्याय की अगुआई में आज जंतर मंतर पर यह हुआ. यह आदमी उत्तम मालिक है और खुद को यति नरसिंहानंद सरस्वती का शिष्य बताता है. पूरी रिपोर्ट @nlhindi पर जल्द ही pic.twitter.com/Og7i3XiOFn
In the videos, Hindutva extermists are seen shouting egregious hate slogans threatening Muslims during a protest in the heart of Delhi, near parliament and top government offices.
Police has registered a case but no one has been arrested till now. When asked why no one has been arrested so far, Senior Delhi Police officer Deepak Yadav said: "We are looking at the videos and identifying them. It is a process."
A mob in the capital of this country is shouting, "Jab mulle kaate jaayenge, Ram Ram chillaayenge."Kindly instruct me with the curriculum of how this must be ignored. pic.twitter.com/I3X8Ci0PSK— Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) August 8, 2021
A mob in the capital of this country is shouting, "Jab mulle kaate jaayenge, Ram Ram chillaayenge."Kindly instruct me with the curriculum of how this must be ignored. pic.twitter.com/I3X8Ci0PSK
Yadav also said that the event had not been allowed on account of Covid rules but a large crowd showed up. "People who had gathered there had no permission. Necessary action will be taken," he said.
Meanwhile, raising the issue in the Parliament during the on-going Monsoon Session, AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi accused the ruling Modi government of supporting the Hindutva goons.
"After all, what is the secret of the growing courage of these hooligans? They know that the Modi government stands with them”, he said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.