CBSE 2021 Board Datesheet Published - Imp Changes

CBSE Date Sheet 2021: The anxiety of students is over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released on its official website cbse.nic.in the Date Sheet or Time Table of the 2021 Class 12 and Class 10 exams.
Along with releasing the schedule for the annual exams, the CBSE has also published a detailed guidelines owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
According to the CBSE Date Sheet and Time Table released Tuesday, Class X and Class XII both the exams will start on May 04.
While the 2021 CBSE Class 10th exams will start with Odia, Kannada and Lepcha languages paper, Class 12th exams will begin with English Elective and English Core as first paper.
Students can click here to download CBSE Class X Date Sheet 2021.
The CBSE Class X 2021 board exam begins on May 4 and ends on June 07 with Computer Application as the last paper.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on May 21, 2021. Class 10 General Science paper will be held on May 15, and English lanugage paper will be held on May 06.
Second language paper, including Urdu, will be held on May 11. Arabic and Sanskrit languages paper will be held on June 02, according to the CBSE Class X Time Table released Tuesday.
Students can click here to download CBSE Class XII Time Table 2021.
The CBSE Class XII 2021 board exam this year will be held in morning and afternoon two shifts. It will begin on May 04 and end on June 11 with Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library & Info. Science, Beauty & Wellness, and Agriculture as the last paper.
The all important Mathematics paper will be held on June 01, 2021 in morning shift i.e. from 10.30 am to 01.30 pm. Class 12 Physics paper will be held on May 13, Chemistry on May 18 and Biology on May 24, 2021. All the three important Science papers will be held in the morning shift.
In the afternoon shift i.e. from 01:30 pm to 05:30 pm, exams of Urdu, Nepali, Tamil, Odia, other regional languages, and optional subjects will be held on the dates mentioned in the datesheet.
The board exams are normally conducted in February and March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of Coronavirus.
