Jharkhand 10th, 12th 2021 exams in May; Time Table soon

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is mulling to conduct the board examinations for classes 10th and 12th in May this year.
"The final decision to hold the state board examinations will be taken in a JAC meeting on Wednesday. Earlier, the exams for class 10 and 12 was slated for March 9, but later it was cancelled following the directive of the education department," a JAC official told IANS.
"We are now planning to hold the examinations in May," the official said. The time table and datesheet will also be published very soon.
The education department's order came after majority of the parents had opposed the decision to hold the board examinations in March, citing Covid-19 pandemic situation and incomplete syllabus among the reasons.
The result for the examinations is expected to be declared in July.
The question paper format and exam pattern for the board exams has also been changed this year, as 40 per cent questions will be objective, added an official.
The board exams are normally conducted in February and March. This year however all the exams are delayed because of Coronavirus.
More than 5 lakh students from different districts and cities of the state appear for the two exams held every year.
