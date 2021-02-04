"Data Journalism": JGU Launches New PG Diploma

New Delhi: In what promises to be a game-changer for journalism, media and communications industries in India, the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), an Institution of Eminence declared by the government of India, has launched the country's first one-year Post Graduate Diploma in Data Journalism.
Data-intensive journalism and data-driven media reporting and analysis are emerging areas that combine the traditional news reporting and writing with skills of reader-friendly and insightful data analysis, interpretation and visualisation.
The PG Diploma in Data Journalism offered by JGU will create a new generation of journalists who will benefit from an interdisciplinary curriculum that promises to infuse much-needed data skills, the university said.
Giving more details about the new coursse, the Dean of JSJC, Professor Tom Goldstein said:
"As technology continues to disrupt, the future of the industry will depend on what professionals in journalism, media and communication learn now."
"Offering a Data Journalism programme puts JGU on the cutting edge. It will help people not only face the future but create it."
Professor Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean of Jindal School of Banking & Finance said:
"The vision of India's first PG Diploma in Data Journalism is reflected in its unique curriculum."
He added:
"The two specialized schools of JGU together want to provide a practitioner-oriented training using an approach that involves not just data-driven research skills, but techniques from several disciplines, including computational data science, critical thinking, statistics, fundamentals of finance, and data visualisation to tell an exciting story."
In his keynote address, Professor Steve Doig from the Walter Cronkite School for Journalism at Arizona State University said:
"I'm excited that JGU has started this programme at JGU. Data stories that the graduates of this programme will do will inspire other Indian journalists to learn such valuable skills, and the practice of data journalism will spread here in the USA and some of the other parts of the world. I look forward to seeing that happen."
In her special address, Rukmini S. said:
"It is important to think about power and privilege even when it comes to data and data journalism. I'm excited that this programme is centred in a university that has so many different disciplines to offer including politics, law, finance etc. The students will learn important skills and they will make great journalists for newsrooms."
