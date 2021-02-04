JEE (Main) 2021 Admit Card: When and How to Download

JEE Main 2021 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release soon on the JEE Main official website jeemain.nta.nic.in the Admit Card or Hall Ticket of the students who will appear for the important exams starting on February 23, 2021.
The NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main exam in four sessions this year which is marred by Covid-19 pandemic.
The first session of JEE Main will be hled on February 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2021. The 2nd session will be held on March 15,16,17 and 18, 2021, the 3rd session on April 27, 28,, 29 and 30 wheread the 4th session will be conducted on May 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.
According to the JEE Main schedule, the NTA said students will be able to download the their admit cards from 2nd week of February. Accordingly, it is expected that the JEE admit card will be released in a week's time from now.
JEE Admit Card besides other details like student's name, address and photograph, also mentions the name and address of JEE Main Exam centre. Hence the students should properly check all the details. In case of any error they should immediately contact the National Testing Agency.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had opened on January 27 the window for making correction in application form, if any and change of exam centres, of JEE Main 2021 to be held in 4 sessions in Feb, March, April and May this year. The last date to do so was January 30.
According to the NTA, an estimated 21.75 lakh students from India and abroad have applied for the JEE Main exam to be held in 04 sessions. Of them, over 6.6 lakh students have registered for the February session.
The exam will be held in 12 Indian languages. Of these languages, 10 are newly added. Majority of the candidates will give the exam in English language, though some others have also opted for Urdu, Gujarati, Hindi, Telegu, Bengali, Kannada and other languages.
National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2021 for admission to Undergraduate Programs in NITs, IIITs, and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions funded by participating State Governments, and other Institutions in 04 sessions.
Candidates should note that JEE Main this year will be held following the strict Coronavirus guidelines.
