What is the Real Cost of a WordPress Website?

Having a website has emerged as an essential marketing tool for businesses and service providers alike. In the current era, when people search for everything online, websites and blogs have emerged as a popular mode of reaching the target audience and boosting sales. Advancement in technology has made the task of building a website easy and simple.
As many as 40% of all websites on the internet are powered by the WordPress content management system. This open source system can be used by anyone to build and manage a website and its content without any knowledge about the programming. This highly popular system can be accessed by anyone for building a website or blog for free. However, there is a catch here. You need to spend money to host the website that you have built by using WordPress.
While the cost of using the WordPress software to build a website whether commercial or regular is zero, additional expenses are involved to ensure its smooth running, hosting, and reaching the targeted audience. The goals associated with building a website and the budget of the website owner play a key role in deciding the real cost of a WordPress website.
The actual cost of a WordPress website hosting has the following components:
• Website Hosting Charges: Website owners have the option of self-hosting their website or use the shared hosting offered by WordPress. Shared hosting means the website owners do not have an independent address and also no control over the advertisements placed on their webpages. In the case of self-hosting, a website gets to choose its own independent address by buying a hosting plan from a hosting provider in India. Website owners can choose from a variety of web hosting plans depending on their individual requirements and budget.
• Domain Cost: Domain name is the address of your website and needs to be purchased or is offered for free by some web hosting service providers as part of their hosting plans. This is the address which is used by the browsers to reach your website.
• Website Design: While the WordPress software offers hundreds of templates for free, you may be searching for a unique design or theme that relates to your business and ethos. Such unique designs can be created by purchasing premium templates and themes or getting them custom designed.
• Cost of Introducing Plugins and Extensions: This makes the website user friendly. The WordPress software comes with several free plugins and extensions for a simple website. But if you are looking to make your website more user friendly and interactive, you would want to add new plugins and extensions, especially if your website is a commercial one. In this case, you need to spend some extra money to get the desired plugin features and extensions for your website.
So, the real cost of building a WordPress website or blog will depend on the purpose for which you are building it, whether you are ok with shared hosting or need to buy a hosting plan and require additional plugins and extensions.
