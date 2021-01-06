Three states unveil plan to re-open schools, colleges; read details

Chandigarh/Gandhinagar/Jaipur: Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan Wednesday unveiled their plans to reopen schools and colleges from January, 2021.
Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Wednesday said the state government has decided to reopen all government, semi-government and private schools from January 7.
He said the timings of the schools will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and students only from class V to XII will be allowed to attend physical classes.
He said the school managements have been directed to strictly comply with the directions of the government to avert the threat of contraction of coronavirus.
The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that it has decided to reopen schools for classes 10th and 12th and colleges in the state from January 11.
Gujarat Education Minister also announced that decision regarding other classes and primary schools will be taken later.
"The colleges and universities, the classes for postgraduate, medical and paramedical will also be reopened. The present system of providing online education will also have to be continued by the educational institutes in the state," added Chudasama.
The minister added that the decision taken on Wednesday applied to all the schools colleges in the state including the government, grant in aid, self financed, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay and all the schools under Social justice and empowerment. For the rest of the schools the government will be deciding on it later.
As the number of Covid patients continued to take a downward shift, the Rajasthan government has announced to open the schools, colleges and coaching centres in the state from January 18.
While the regular school from Class 9 to 12 will start from January 18, medical college, paramedical college and nursing college will start from January 11.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement on Tuesday late night and said the students from the medical institutes would be connected with the corona vaccination process and, hence their classes are being started soon.
Schools and colleges in India, like other parts of the world, are closed since Feb/March 2020 when the Coronavirus was first detected.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.