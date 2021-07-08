NEET UG 2021 deferred till further notice

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) Thursday postponed and deferred till further notice National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Under Graduate) – NEET UG 2021 due to Covid-19 second wave.
NEET UG was scheduled to be held on August 1, 2021. The NTA had also launched a dedicated website for the medical entrance test.
NTA however released a notification today saying NEET UG has been postponed and a new date will be announced after consultation.
NTA also refuted the reports that the new date of NEET has been fixed as September 5, 2021. The NTA latest notification about NEET said:
“It has come to the notice of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that a fake Public Notice with the subject line – “Conduct of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021” is being circulated through various means, including social media.
"The NTA is still in consultation with the concerned Stakeholders for finalizing a suitable date for the conduct of NEET (UG) –2021, keeping in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, JEE Main April 2021 session was postponed and a new date for the same is yet to be announced. Similarly JEE Advanced 2021 has also been delayed because of the pandemic.
While NEET UG is conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS and other medical courses, JEE Main and JEE Advanced are held every year for admission in various engineering courses.
